Helix Gets Decommissioning Gig Extension From Trident
Houston-based offshore services firm Helix Energy Solutions has won an extension for a field decommissioning contract previously awarded by Trident Energy.
The project, located in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to start late this year for a period of two years with multiple options to extend.
Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k Intervention Riser System, project management, engineering services, and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.
“We are pleased that Trident Energy has extended this major field decommissioning contract. This is another indication of an improving market for our global well intervention services and aligns well with our recent charter extensions of the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2,” Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said.
It is worth noting that the Siem Helix 1 charter was extended into the first quarter of 2025 and the Siem Helix 2 charter was extended into the first quarter of 2027.
As for the previous deal, Helix Energy Solutions announced it won the long-term field decommissioning contract with Trident Energy in mid-February. The initial deal was for 12 months with options to extend.
Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organization backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.
Trident Energy entered the Brazilian market back in the summer of 2020 when it acquired the Pampo and Enchova clusters from the state-owned oil major Petrobras.
The clusters include ten fields – Enchova, Enchova Oeste, Marimbá, Piraúna, Bicudo, Bonito, Pampo, Trilha, Linguado, and Badejo – located in the shallow part of the Campos Basin. They were initially developed by Petrobras in the 1980s.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
