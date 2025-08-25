Helix Awarded Well Abandonment Service Contract by Major Operator

The contract, starting in 2026, includes a minimum commitment of vessel utilization, split over three years.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) said it was awarded a multi-year contract by an undisclosed major operator to provide production enhancement and well abandonment services in the U.S. Gulf of America.

The contract, starting in 2026, includes a minimum commitment of vessel utilization, split over three years, Helix said in a news release.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The contract calls for the provision of either a Q5000 or Q4000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System (IRS) and remotely operated vehicles as well as project management and engineering services, according to the release.

The contract includes equipment and services as part of Subsea Services Alliance, a strategic partnership between Helix and SLB “that combines our collective strengths to deliver industry-leading subsea solutions,” Helix said.

Helix COO Scotty Sparks said, “We are pleased to expand our backlog by successfully executing another multi-year contract for well intervention services. This contract underscores our commitment to delivering safe, cost-effective and efficient production enhancement and abandonment services in the Gulf of America, supported by Helix’s advanced vessels, decades of industry-leading experience, and the collaborative capabilities of our Subsea Services Alliance”.

Subsea Services Alliance is a collaboration between SLB and Helix that provides subsea intervention and decommissioning solutions for the industry.

Offshore Plug and Abandonment Services for ExxonMobil

Last month, Helix said its Louisiana-based shallow water abandonment group, Helix Alliance, was awarded a three-year framework agreement by ExxonMobil for offshore plug and abandonment services.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering high-value, fit-for-purpose decommissioning services,” Helix President and CEO Owen Kratz said. “This agreement also demonstrates Helix Alliance’s position as a trusted partner for comprehensive offshore solutions, providing well intervention, diving, heavy lift, and marine support services on the U.S. Gulf of America shelf”.

Earlier in the year, the robotics division of the company, Helix Robotics Solutions Limited, secured a contract with global cable solutions provider Prysmian for post-installation cable burial on multiple projects located in the Mediterranean and North Seas.

Under the agreement, Helix’s T1400-2 subsea trencher, in combination with a work class remote-operated vehicle (ROV), will operate from a vessel supplied by PPL and is expected to trench over 180 kilometers of cable. The contract started in July and is expected to span a minimum of six months, according to an earlier statement.

The contract marks the first major deployment of the T1400-2 system since its acquisition, refurbishment, and integration into the Helix asset fleet, the company said.

The T1400-2 system features a trenching vehicle with a versatile trenching module and a launch and recovery system (LARS) rated for Lloyd’s sea state 6. The trencher can be configured as a tracked jetting and hybrid cutting / jetting trenching vehicle, according to the statement.

Houston, Texas-based Helix Energy Solutions Group describes itself as an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and decommissioning operations. The company said its services are “key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments”.

