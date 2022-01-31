Heerema Wins Deal To Decommission Four Petrogas Platforms

Dutch contractor Heerema has been called into action by Petrogas E&P Netherland, part of the Muscat-headquartered Petrogas E&P, to decommission four of its North Sea oil platforms.

Platforms slated for decommissioning are Haven, Horn, Helm, and Helder, all located in Block Q1 of the Dutch sector in the southern North Sea.

Heerema informed it has been selected to perform integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) under the decommissioning contract. The removal of the aforementioned platforms will take place over several years.

Over the last 40 years, the platforms have been important contributors to the Dutch oil and gas industry, with the Helm platform being the first to produce oil on the Dutch continental shelf for the Dutch market, starting production in October 1982. Their removal is the final stage in a key part of the Netherlands' energy history. The Helder platform started production the same year as Helm, with the Hoorn platform following a year later and the Haven platform beginning production in 1989.

“We are proud to have reached the 40th year of production with these assets, but the time has come to remove the platforms. This contract demonstrates Petrogas’ commitment to the safe and timely removal of our facilities and we are very pleased to have signed this contract with Heerema, whom we believe is the ideal partner for this project with their commitment to sustainability and circularity,” Nick Dancer, Petrogas E&P Netherlands’ general manager said.

“Heerema is proud to be Petrogas E&P Netherlands' chosen contractor for this significant decommissioning project. Our team is looking forward to working closely with Petrogas to prepare and execute the safe and sustainable decommissioning of these platforms. Heerema has installed the majority of North Sea platforms, and we believe in the circularity of removing these structures, leaving the sea as we found it. This action aligns with our own sustainable and circular ambitions to reuse and recycle wherever possible,” Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, Heerema's CEO added.

