Heerema To Use Sleipnir For Installation Of Six Marjan Jackets

Offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors has been awarded a contract with McDermott to transport and install six large jackets within Package-1 of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment program.

The Marjan oil and gas field is located in the Arabian Gulf off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia. The Marjan increment program is an integrated development project to increase the production capacity from the Marjan offshore field.

In 2019, McDermott was awarded the second largest EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco in the Marjan Increment Development Project to provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.

The $1.5 billion contract includes the fabrication of three tie-in platforms and seven wellhead platforms with a total weight of more than 61,400 tons. The scope also includes the installation of subsea trunk lines and in-field pipelines over 330 miles and the laying of more than 55 miles of subsea cables.

Heerema’s part of the deal contract includes the transportation and installation of six jackets, piles, and boat landings, which make up part of the GOSP complex. The jackets are all within the weight range of 4,500 to 6,700 tons with a maximum footprint of 295 x 170 feet.

Heerema will transport the jackets from the L&T yard in Oman to the Marjan offshore field using the company’s H-591 barge. The installation vessel will be the LNG-powered world’s largest semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir which has a lifting capacity of 20,000 tons.

Sleipnir will lift install the jackets and the 92 piles, which have a combined weight of 24,000 metric tons, in 2023.

The project will be run from Heerema’s Leiden Office and the soon-to-be-established Al Khobar office. The company stated that the Marjan Increment project was an important step in Heerema's ambition to expand activities in the Middle East further.

“The award of the Marjan jacket scope is evidence of McDermott’s confidence in Heerema’s capabilities to deliver large transport and installation scopes in the Middle East. We are looking forward to returning to the region in 2023 for a collaborative and successful campaign,” Michel Hendriks, Heerema’s Transport and Installation Director, said.

