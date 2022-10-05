Heerema Installs Final Topside At Tyra Field
Heerema Marine Contractors has installed TotalEnergies' biggest Tyra II topside on the last remaining bare jacket at the Tyra field.
Heerema said that the lift of the 17,000 metric tons heavy process module broke a world record as the heaviest crane lift ever undertaken at sea.
The two crane drivers, with the support of more than 260 offshore workers onboard Sleipnir, lifted what corresponds to the weight of around two Eiffel Towers. The lift has been prepared for years, and every single step before, during, and post lifting has been prepared by Heerema Marine Contractors and TotalEnergies.
After the processing module arrived at the Tyra field on October 3, the offshore crew went into action mode and started to remove the sea fastening below the 47-meters-tall module. The sea fastening helped to ensure a safe and stable journey from Indonesia. Thanks to great weather conditions, the crane drivers got the green light to lift the module into its final position less than 24 hours after its arrival and four days ahead of schedule.
With two enormous crane hooks, the team picked up the processing module from the heavy transport vessel GPO Emerald. Afterward, they sailed one nautical mile to the final bare jacket while they raised the module by nine meters to then lower it onto the six legs.
In the coming weeks, the final Tyra II pieces – two bridges and a flare – will be installed. When all connections are welded, the installation team will hand over the baton to the TotalEnergies hook-up and commissioning team, who will focus on completing and powering up the installed platforms and reconnecting them to the existing North Sea infrastructure.
“Finally, Tyra II is in place. The team has been preparing this world record lift for years, and it was truly impressive to see how the planning culminated in just six hours when the world’s largest crane vessel Sleipnir helped us to put the enormous new process module into final position. I’m very pleased that we executed this crucial lift ahead of schedule in our new project plan. Only three more lifts to complete and then our new Tyra II will be in its final shape,” Lars Bo Christiansen, Project Director Deputy for TotalEnergies EP Denmark, said.
“The safe and successful installation of the 17,000 metric ton TEG module is a fantastic milestone for Heerema and Sleipnir. The record-breaking lift demonstrated the vessel's capacity to install enormous structures at sea. We are proud to have contributed to this key milestone in TotalEnergies' and Danish Underground Consortium Partners' Tyra Redevelopment project. The project's success resulted from six years of close partnership and collaboration between all parties involved,” Michel Hendriks, Heerema COO, added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Fitch Solutions Offers OPEC+ Prediction
- Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
- European Renewable Energy Supply Chain Under Threat
- European Gas Moves from Bad to Ugly
- USCG Ends Search for Man Who Fell Off Platform Near Corpus Christi
- Activists Block UK Parliament And Demand No New Oil
- Petrobras Places Order For Tenth Buzios FPSO
- EU Backs Russia Sanctions Package Including Oil Price Cap
- OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Cut
- Heerema Installs Final Topside At Tyra Field
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- Satellites Capture First Images of Nord Stream Methane Leaks
- France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
- TotalEnergies Spots Drone Near North Sea Oil Field
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve