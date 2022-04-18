Heerema Gears Up For Dunlin Alpha Decommissioning
Heerema Marine Contractors will put its two heavy lifting giants Thialf and Sleipnir through their paces as the time has come to decommission the Dunlin Alpha platform on behalf of Fairfield Energy Limited.
Heerema Marine Contractors secured the deal together with AF Offshore Decom at the end of 2018, following the signing of a letter of intent earlier that year. The contract includes Engineering, Preparation, Removal & Disposal (EPRD) of the Dunlin Alpha topside with a total tonnage of approx. 20,000 tons.
The platform located on the UK continental shelf was installed in 1977, and after 45 years, it will now be recycled by more than 95 percent, notes Heerema in a brief statement through its social media channels.
The Dunlin Alpha installation served as the production facility for the Greater Dunlin Area and is located in the UK Continental Shelf Block 211/23a, approximately 137 km northeast of Shetland and 11 km from the UK/Norwegian median line. During its lifetime, over 522 million barrels of oil were produced from the Greater Dunlin Area.
The Dutch company said that Thialf and its team, alongside its consortium partner AF Offshore Decom, are working on hook-down and removal activities. This is all done in preparation for Sleipnir, the world's most sustainable semi-submersible crane vessel capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), to remove the module support frame with a single lift later in the season.
Sleipnir is equipped with two cranes of 10,000 metric tonnes lifting capacity each. It also features a reinforced deck area of 220 meters in length and 102 meters in width.
Heerema recently switched its crane vessels, Sleipnir and Thialf from using their engines to using Shore Power. Both vessels were recently successfully plugged in at the largest shore power installation in Europe in Rotterdam
The successful commissioning of the Shore Power project is the result of a partnership between Eneco, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, and Heerema with the support of the Gemeente Rotterdam. There is a global demand to reduce our impact on the planet and the partners involved in the Shore Power project are all dedicated to supporting the energy transition.
Sleipnir has also been busy wrapping up this spring's installation campaign of Tyra II on behalf of TotalEnergies! The 5,584 metric tons and 32.5 meters tall Tyra II utility and living quarters module was successfully lifted into place on April 12.
This project means that Tyra II is now almost complete as all platforms, except the processing platform, are in place.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
