HCLTech Expands Partnership with Equinor

HCLTech will help Equinor accelerate cloud migration and the standardization of services across its operations.

Norwegian energy major Equinor ASA has expanded its collaboration with HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTech) to cover Equinor’s IT landscape across several key strategic areas.

The two companies agreed to accelerate Equinor’s digital transformation through the acceleration of cloud migration and standardization of services across operations. Furthermore, HCLTech said it will enhance Equinor’s cyber resilience and network performance, improve workplace experience through automation, and enable advanced user experiences with technologies like augmented reality (AR).

"We’re pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Equinor", Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCLTech, said. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability”.

Over the last ten years, HCLTech has assisted with the company’s international growth, infrastructure developments, and cybersecurity enhancements. This partnership has progressed from managed services to a strategic alliance that aligns with Equinor's broader digital and business goals, HCLTech said.

Earlier HCLTech was recognized as a Responsible AI Partner by Microsoft.

“This citation validates HCLTech’s AI offerings as meeting high standards of responsibility and security, built with robust guardrails, enabling compliance, reducing bias, and enhancing explainability”, the company said last month.

The company said responsible AI is integrated throughout HCLTech’s GenAI solutions and services, including its service transformation platform, AI Force; its value stream innovation platform, AI Foundry; its physical AI engineering-driven development capability, AI Engineering; and its global experiential spaces, AI Labs - ensuring that governance is incorporated from the design phase through to deployment.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com