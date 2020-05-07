Hawaii Refiner Furloughs Employees
Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. reported Tuesday that it has implemented a furlough of 29 employees in response to the decline in throughput rates at its refineries in Kapolei, Hawaii.
“The reduction in staff is not expected to affect the Company’s ability to maintain an ample supply of refined product to satisfy Hawaii’s needs,” Par Pacific noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Par Pacific’s Hawaii operations include 148,000 barrels per day of refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the state’s major islands and 91 retail locations, the company stated. Its holdings also include refining, logistics, retail and natural gas production assets in the Pacific Northwest and Rockies regions.
In conjunction with the furlough and effects of COVID-19, Par Pacific stated that its president and CEO and independent board members will reduce their cash salaries by 75 percent effective May 5.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
