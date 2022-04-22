Havfram To Work On Yunlin Offshore Windfarm Construction

Offshore wind contractor Havfram has won a contract for work on the Yunlin Offshore Windfarm which is being developed offshore Taiwan.

The contract, awarded by a subsidiary of Wpd Offshore GmbH, Yunneng Wind Power, the owner and developer of the 640 MW project, will see Havfram provide Project Management and Owners Engineer Services within the foundation installation package for the development.

Located in the Taiwan Strait, off the west coast of Taiwan, the Yunlin Offshore Windfarm development comprises 80 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines with monopile foundations ranging between 970 and 1,800 tons in weight and 213 to 310 feet in length.

Havfram’s team in Aberdeen will provide personnel contracted to Yunlin Wind Power, who will be integrated into the overall project team and will assist with the Project Management, Engineering & Logistics planning associated with onshore and offshore activities throughout 2022.

“Securing this work is another step towards achieving Havfram’s ambition to be a global leading company in the energy transition from offshore oil and gas services into the offshore wind industry. Our team in Aberdeen is highly experienced in the successful delivery of complex subsea and marine projects – expertise and competence that we can readily transfer into the offshore wind market,” said Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Havfram.

“We are delighted to be awarded the contract for the services associated with this offshore wind project. Havfram is fully embracing the energy transition, providing support to our clients with the installation of their Offshore Wind programs, including foundation installation,” Even Larsen, Havfram Director Offshore Wind, further added.

National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) will install the remaining monopiles on the Yunlin wind farm, replacing Sapura Energy which abandoned the project earlier this year, citing delays in the execution as the main reason.

Yunlin is owned by Wpd which holds 25 percent, TotalEnergies and EGCO Group hold 23 and 25 percent, while a Sojitz Corp-led consortium holds 27 percent. The consortium also includes Chugoku Electric Power, Chudenko Corporation, Shikoku Electric Power, and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.

