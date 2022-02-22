Havfram Awarded Zohr Field Gig By Saipem

Havram, previously known as Ocean Installer, has been awarded a contract for SURF support work in Egypt for Saipem.

Havram said that the company would deploy a Laying and Construction Vessel (LCV) offshore Egypt to the Zohr field in 2022.

The company will support Saipem with their installation of 100 miles of umbilical product in over 4,600 feet water depth on the Zohr North development.

The scope of work includes the provision of a high specification LCV with associated construction crew, WROVs, underdeck carousel, and VLS services, as well as support to the load-out operation in Norway and various engineering tasks in support of the project.

Havfram will make use of the Viking Neptun, which is well suited to deepwater umbilical installation and construction support operations. The vessel is chartered to Havfram in 2022 to support several projects in various regions.

“We are pleased that Saipem selected Havfram to assist on their activities on the Zohr project for Petrobel and we look forward to executing the project safely and efficiently,” said Odd Stromsnes, CEO of Havfram.

“This year will see Havfram execute several projects in Africa and the Mediterranean, a long-standing key region for the company,” Stromsnes added.

The Zohr field is believed to be the largest-ever gas discovery in Egypt and the Mediterranean. The integrated approach on this project enabled the production of first gas just over two years from initial discovery – a record for this type of deposit.

Zohr is located within the Shorouk concession, some 120 miles north of the city of Port Said. Eni has a 50 percent stake in the block and is responsible for operations there. The other stakeholders are Rosneft, BP, and Mubadala which hold 30, 10, and 10 percent respectively.

In August 2019, production from the field reached more than 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day, roughly five months ahead of the development plan. This result was achieved thanks to the completion of all eight land-based treatment units and all the systems for treating and removing sulfur – proceeds from the sale of which, as fertilizer, are used to fund initiatives related to the company's local development strategy.

The rapid success can also be attributed to the commissioning of a further three wells and a second 30-inch gas pipeline, which extends 135 miles and connects the underwater production installations to the land-based treatment plant. In 2020 development activities progressed at the Zohr project, targeting to ramp up the field production capacity.

