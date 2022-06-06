Harvey Gulf Completes Carbon Neutral OSV Fleet

Harvey Gulf, the privately owned and operated marine transportation company, has completed making its fleet the only Carbon Neutral Offshore Supply Vessels fleet in the world. The company has also completed the sixth vessel with battery power.

Latest conversions and vessel completions have enabled Harvey Gulf to create the world’s largest fleet of Tri-fuel and Dual-fueled Oil and Gas Service vessels and the only ones in the United States.

“I have the only company in America operating the most technically advanced vessels with the most eco-friendly emissions systems in the world today. Not one of my competitors has taken steps to transform their fleets into Dual- or Tri-Fueled Vessels, let alone any type of emissions reduction. I began this journey 13 years ago and I can honestly say it has paid the largest dividends of any service vessel in the United States of America. My company will continue to be the leader in America with technology that has the lowest emissions reduction, years ahead of our competitors,” boasts CEO Shane Guidry.

At the end of last year, Harvey Gulf received ABS SUSTAIN 1 Notation from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for two of its offshore support vessels, meaning their design and operation are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To earn the notation, the Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea vessels were among 12 of the Harvey Gulf fleet evaluated by ABS for their performance against six of the UNSDG’s criteria. The remaining 10 vessels are also being considered for Sustain notations.

“The notations recognize forward-looking operators’ commitment to supporting the UNSDGs and to maintaining a sustainable fleet. It reflects the operators’ commitment to a holistic as opposed to an incremental approach toward Sustainability. I am delighted that we can support Harvey Gulf on its sustainability journey and help them demonstrate to the industry their environmentally sound approach,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

Harvey Gulf initially made a $400 million investment into its dual-fuel PSVs, but very soon began the conversion of these vessels to tri-fuel.

