Harvey Gulf Claims PSV Milestone

Harvey Gulf International Marine reported that one of its US-flagged platform supply vessels is the first such vessel to operate with battery power.

A U.S.-flagged Harvey Gulf International Marine platform supply vessel (PSV) is the first such vessel to operate with battery power, the New Orleans-based marine transport provider reported Monday.

The tri-fueled PSV Harvey Energy has successfully completed three months of operations with battery power, Harvey Gulf noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm stated the PSV, upon commissioning of the battery system, went on hire for a term contract with a major oil company. In addition to battery power, the PSV Harvey Energy can run on LNG and diesel fuel.

“I’m very pleased with the three months that just ended for operation of one of my vessels with battery power,” commented Harvey CEO Shane Guidry. “We are seeing in excess of 20 percent fuel savings, as well as major reductions in carbon emissions. In addition to reducing fuel consumption, the battery system on board absorbs electrical spikes caused by DP (dynamic positioning) operation, allowing the main engines to maintain an even load and produce less carbon.”

Harvey Gulf stated that, beginning next month, its PSV Harvey Champion will become the second U.S.-flagged PSV that will operate using battery power.

Separately, Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) – a Harvey Gulf competitor – reported this month that it has executed the first long-term contract with a major oil and gas company in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to install a battery-on-board (BoB) system aboard an ECO 312’ Class PSV, with options for additional systems.

“In pursuit of our long-term vision for renewable energy development and reduced emissions, Edison Chouest Offshore strives to improve efficiency through technology and innovation,” remarked Dino Chouest, executive vice president of ECO. “Receiving the first-ever contract for battery technology in the Jones Act market demonstrates the close relationship we maintain with our clients and their trust in working with Edison Chouest Offshore.”

Guidry offered a different take on ECO’s announcement.

“For 10 years, all my U.S. competitors have been chasing their tail trying to catch up with me and all of my accomplishments in de-carburization,” the Harvey Gulf CEO said in his firm’s written statement. “Clearly, I’m the pioneer and leader in this space. But I’m glad to see ECO stepping up and being third. I look forward to other companies following suit in the quest for de-carbonization for all our futures.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.