Harvest Midstream Completes Ingleside Pipeline

Houston-based Harvest Midstream Co. has completed its new Ingleside Pipeline and released an update on the Harvest Midway Terminal’s construction schedule.

“As a result of the successful and timely completion of the Ingleside Pipeline, Harvest customers will receive direct access to all three Ingleside terminals,” said Sean Kolassa, President. “This is one of the fastest growing export centers on the Gulf Coast and we are excited to share this growth with our customers.”

The 24-mile, 24-inch oil pipeline has a capacity of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) with up to 380,000 bpd supplied by the existing Harvest Eagle Ford pipeline systems. The pipeline is able to transport volumes to the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside Terminal, and will be capable of shipping barrels to the South Texas Gateway Terminal in July and the Moda Ingleside Energy Center in September, according to the company.

The pipeline originates at the Harvest Midway Terminal in Taft, Texas. The terminal covers 160 acres and has the potential to construct up to 10 million barrels of oil storage. Phase 1 construction is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2020 and will add new infrastructure capable of pumping the Ingleside Pipeline at 600,000 barrels per day.

“Harvest has always provided our customers with reliable and safe transportation,” said Jason Rebrook, CEO of Harvest Midstream. “We look forward to providing that same consistent service with our expanded operations and the additional storage and connectivity in the Ingleside and Corpus Christi markets.”

