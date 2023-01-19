Harbour Energy Initiates Review of UK Organization

'We have had to reassess our future activity levels in the UK'.

Harbour Energy has initiated a review of its UK organization, a company spokesperson has told Rigzone.

“Following changes to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), we have had to reassess our future activity levels in the UK,” the Harbour Energy spokesperson said.

“We will continue to support investment on the many attractive opportunities within our existing portfolio, but we are scaling back investment in other areas such as new exploration licensing. As such, we have initiated a review of our UK organization to align with lower future activity levels,” the spokesperson added.

In a statement sent to Rigzone after industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) was asked for comment on the Harbour Energy spokesperson’s statement, Mike Tholen, OEUK’s sustainability director, said the windfall tax was always likely to undermine investment.

“A year ago, the offshore energy operators were being taxed at 40 percent of profits and the UK had a reputation as a stable place to invest,” Tholen said in the statement.

“Since then, we have had two tax rises and the operators are now being taxed at 75 percent - by far the highest of any UK industry,” Tholen added.

Rigzone has also contacted the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for comment on the Harbour Energy spokesperson’s statement. At the time of writing, BEIS has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

In a trading and operations update published on Thursday, Harbour Energy warned that post tax earnings would be impacted by a “significant” one-off non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the EPL. As a result of the increase in and extension of the EPL, the revaluation deferred tax charge will be “materially higher” than the previously estimated $0.6 billion charge disclosed in the company’s 2022 half year results, Harbour Energy outlined.

Harbour Energy, which describes itself as the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company, “holds a leading position in the UK” and employs around 1,700 people worldwide, according to its website.

On its site, the company notes that it is a “significant” investor in the UK supply chain and UK jobs and highlights that 90 percent of the group’s production is from, and 93 percent of the group’s reserves are in, the UK.

In November 2022, the UK government announced a flurry of changes to the EPL, which was first introduced on May 26.

