Harbour Energy Europe CEO Steps Down

Harbour Energy has announced that Phil Kirk has notified the board of his intention to step down as Executive Director, President and CEO Europe, effective February 28.

Rigzone understands that the title of Harbour Energy Executive Director, President and CEO Europe will lapse following Kirk’s departure.

Kirk was previously the chief executive officer of the Chrysaor Group, which he founded in 2007. He also previously worked for Hess in 1996, where he served in a variety of roles including as North West Europe head of finance. In 2002, Kirk set up CH4 Energy where he was joint managing director, before selling the company to Venture Production in 2006.

A member of the board of Oil and Gas UK since 2013, Kirk recently retired from the position of co-chair of the group. He is a chartered accountant, a fellow of the energy institute and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

“I have worked with Phil for over 18 years in multiple successful ventures including Harbour Energy, and have admired his entrepreneurial spirit and leadership,” Blair Thomas, the chairman of Harbour Energy, said in a company statement.

“On behalf of the board, I thank him for his many contributions to the company and wish him all the best for the future,” Thomas added in the statement.

Linda Z. Cook, the chief executive officer of Harbour Energy, said, “Phil has been instrumental in the building of Harbour Energy over the past years”.

“I thank him for his dedication to the company and the UK oil and gas sector and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Cook added.

Commenting on his departure from the company, Kirk said, “it has been an honor to be part of the Harbour Energy story and, as I depart to consider other business opportunities, I am very proud of what we have achieved”.

“Harbour has a clear strategy and focus and, as a shareholder, I look forward to supporting its continued evolution and growth,” Kirk added.

Harbour Energy is the largest UK listed independent oil and gas company, Harbour’s website highlights. The business has 1,500 employees worldwide and delivers around 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day globally, according to its site. In 2021, through a reverse takeover, Chrysaor merged with Premier Oil plc to create Harbour Energy plc.

