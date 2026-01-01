Harbour Assumes Operatorship of Zama Project offshore Mexico

The Edinburgh-based company expects to complete engineering and design works next year, before a final investment decision.

Harbour Energy PLC said Wednesday it has assumed operatorship of the Zama oil field in Mexican waters following a government-sanctioned appointment by its partners.

Its partners - state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Talos Energy Inc - "will have the option to appoint key personnel into Harbour's project team", the Edinburgh-based company said in an online statement.

Gustavo Baquero, Harbour managing director for Mexico, said, "Harbour's appointment as operator of the strategically important Zama project is testament to the trust that the Mexican government, including Pemex, places in Harbour and our partners, Grupo Carso and Talos Energy".

"Once onstream, Zama will contribute materially to Mexico's domestic energy supply and to Harbour's production levels", Baquero added.

The field, discovered 2017, is estimated to hold about 750 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) recoverable resources, Harbour said.

Harbour expects to complete engineering and design works next year, before a final investment decision.

Harbour owns a 32.22 percent stake in Zama. Pemex holds 50.4 percent. Talos Mexico, majority owned by Houston, Texas-based Talos, has the remaining 17.35 percent.

Carso is an indirect owner in Zama through its 49.9 percent stake in Talos Mexico, to be raised to 80 percent after the consummation of a further acquisition from Talos that was announced December 17, 2024.

Harbour also operates the Kan oil field southwest of Zama with a 70 percent stake. TotalEnergies SE owns 30 percent.

Earlier this year Harbour completed an appraisal campaign for Kan. "Harbour has significantly increased its oil-in-place estimate for Kan from 200-300 million barrels to 500 MMboe of oil-in-place, with updated gross recoverable resources of approximately 150 million barrels - a 50 percent increase over initial projections", it said in a press release May 8.

