Hamm Boosts Offer to Take Continental Private
Billionaire wildcatter Harold Hamm boosted his offer to $4.3 billion for the remaining stock his family doesn’t already own in Continental Resources Inc. as he plans to take private the shale giant he founded decades ago.
The Oklahoma City-based company said in a statement Monday it has entered into a merger agreement with Hamm, who is now offering $74.28 a share in cash. That represents a 15% premium to the closing price on June 13, the day before Hamm’s family disclosed its initial $70-per-share proposal. The stock rose 8% to $73.70 at 6:56 a.m. in pre-market trading in New York.
Hamm, one of the first people to see opportunities in hydraulic fracturing in the Bakken shale region of North Dakota and Montana, is looking to end his 15-year bout with public ownership. Publicly traded oil explorers are under increasing pressure to devote cash flow to dividends and buybacks rather than big increases in crude output. As a result, most appear to be capping production increases at 5% or less this year, despite the lure of sky-high oil prices and a looming supply crisis.
The youngest of three children born to poor Oklahoma sharecroppers, Hamm started in the energy industry at the age of 18 with an oilfield-services business he funded with a $1,000 loan. Continental helped pioneer the shale-oil boom and debuted as a publicly traded company in 2007. Hamm’s net worth is $20.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
In April, Continental raised its 2022 drilling budget by about 15% to $2.65 billion and hiked its crude production target by 2.5%. The company also boosted dividends by 22%.
Hamm has taken steps this year to secure his legacy. In February, he handed each of his five children stakes in the company which at the time were valued at about $2.3 billion. Despite the transfers, which were largely tax-free, Hamm said that he retained control because his children can’t sell the shares until he dies.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- YouGov Lists Most Popular Energy and Utility Cos in UK
- North Sea Strike Action Begins Today
- Sabine Pass Receives Record Feedgas LNG Deliveries
- Enlink Sees More Carbon Removal Projects After Exxon Deal
- Seadrill Closes Sale Of Seven Jack-Ups To ADES
- Saipem Scores Massive $4.5B Contract For North Field Work
- IOG Continues Saturn Banks Phase 1 Progress
- Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
- Majors Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts
- ADNOC Hires Two ADNOC Drilling Rigs For $980MM
- Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Russia Losing Gas War
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say