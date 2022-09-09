Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation

Halliburton has completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees.

Halliburton said that, as a result of the sale, it no longer conducts any operations in Russia.

“The Russia-based management team now owns and operates Halliburton’s former business and assets in Russia under the name BurService LLC, which is independent from Halliburton,” the U.S. company explained.

To remind, Halliburton said in March this year that it suspended future business in Russia immediately following the invasion of Ukraine. At the time, the company said that it complied with sanctions that prohibit transactions and work, including for certain state-owned Russian customers.

“Halliburton will prioritize safety and reliability as we wind down our remaining operations in Russia. Several weeks ago, the company halted all shipments of specific sanctioned parts and products to Russia. Halliburton has no active joint ventures there,” Halliburton said in March.

This is also not the first complete exit from Russia this week. Namely, Equinor finalized its full exit from the Khrayaga project, the last remaining project in Russia it was involved in. In May 2022, the company agreed to exit the four joint ventures it had with Rosneft and made the decision to leave the Kharyaga project.

Apart from Equinor, BP and Shell decided in March to withdraw from their involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and LNG in a phased manner.

Near the end of August, ExxonMobil made its first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country.

Exxon has been trying to exit the Sakhalin-1 project in the country’s Far East since March but was stalled by a presidential decree earlier this month. Russia’s state-owned Rosneft PJSC said the dispute could be resolved if Exxon resumes normal operations at the project.

The only major company currently that fully stayed in Russia is TotalEnergies. The French company only decided not to further invest in Russian projects.

