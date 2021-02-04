Halliburton Wins Kuwait Digital Contract
Kuwait Oil Co. (KOC) has awarded Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) a contract to provide digital technologies to support its goal of increasing production from its North Kuwait asset, Halliburton reported Wednesday.
“We are excited to collaborate with KOC on their digital transformation initiatives and build on our previous work to increase reservoir recovery and production,” commented Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Halliburton pointed out that KOC will be able to accelerate its data-to-decisions cycle by designing and operating digital twins of the North Kuwait field, automating work processes, via the service company’s “DecisionSpace 365” cloud-based E&P subscription service. It contends the open-architecture system will help KOC engineers to model, optimize, and deploy intelligent work processes to plan, forecast, and optimize production and asset operations – and increase ultimate recovery.
“By using cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), and real-time technologies to drive new ways of working, we can improve production planning, scheduling, and enable virtual and autonomous reservoir optimization,” concluded Srinivasan.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?
- Caribbean Refinery Is Back in Business
- Supreme Court to Hear Pipeline Case
- Polarcus Terminates All Employees
- Office Vacancies Surge in Energy Capital
- US Moves to Seize 2MM Oil Barrels It Says Is Iranian
- OPEC+ Vows Speedy Oil Market Rebalancing
- Bill Seeks to Reverse Biden Keystone XL Decision
- Ex-Petronas CEO Joins XOM Board
- Oil Up as Falling Stockpiles Add Impetus to Rally
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Drilling Starts on 50MM Barrel North Sea Prospect
- Texas Fights Biden Policies
- PTTEP Makes Multi $Billion BP Deal
- MRO Shrinks CEO Pay and Cuts Emissions
- Petrobras and ExxonMobil Strike Oil in Campos
- Baker Hughes and Novatek Eye Hydrogen Blends for LNG Trains
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation