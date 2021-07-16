Halliburton Wins 7-Year Oman Contract

The service company will provide production chemicals and associated services under the contract.

A large international oil company (IOC) in Oman has awarded Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) a seven-year contract to provide production chemicals and associated services, Halliburton reported Wednesday.

Without identifying the customer, Halliburton noted in a written statement that it will supply the IOC with customized products and specialized services to support in-field chemical treatments.

“We are excited to provide our production chemical expertise and management services to help our customer maximize their asset value in Oman,” remarked Halliburton Multi-Chem Vice President Miguel Gonzalez. “This collaboration aims to improve operational efficiencies and reliability by applying tailored solutions and close alignment between parties.”

Halliburton stated that its facilities in Oman will support the project. The service company added that it will manufacture key raw materials for the contract’s portfolio at its new Halliburton Saudi Chemical Reaction Plant. The facility, which opens late this year, will boast capabilities to manufacture various chemicals for stimulation, production, midstream, and downstream engineered treatment programs, the firm explained.

Halliburton also pointed out that it expects to hire and develop local personnel to deliver the Oman contract’s scope of work.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.