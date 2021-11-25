Halliburton Unit Hired to Plug Delta Spill
Halliburton Co., one of world’s largest oil services companies, said a unit of the firm has been hired to help seal a well head in southern Nigeria that’s been spewing its contents for several weeks.
The Houston-based firm’s Boots & Coots unit has been called in by independent producer Aiteo Eastern E&P Co., to contain the leak from a non-producing well in the southern Bayelsa state, a spokeswoman confirmed by email on Wednesday.
The spill is on a field, known as Oil Mining License 29, which Aiteo acquired from a consortium headed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc six years ago. It operates the license in a joint venture with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.
Lagos-based Aiteo said on Nov. 20 that it expects the leak to be “abated and significantly diminished” by the involvement of Halliburton’s specialists.
Oil has been leaking “under high pressure” since Nov. 1, according to a statement on Wednesday by Nigerian advocacy group Environmental Rights Action, which visited the site on Sunday.
The rupture on the field that’s located in mangrove forests has been releasing crude into the surrounding river, and fumes into the air.
The field produced about 27,000 barrels per day in 2020, according to information published by NNPC. Output, which had dropped to about 9,500 barrels a day by July, is transported via a pipeline to Shell’s Bonny export terminal.
Aiteo has so far recovered at least 3,000 barrels of emulsified crude oil from the surrounding river, Lagos-based Thisday newspaper reported Wednesday, citing a statement by Nigeria’s environment ministry.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aibel Scores $560 Million In Deals With Equinor
- Wood Pens Peregrino Maintenance Deal With Equinor
- Traders Pile Into $70 Longer Term Crude Price
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- ONGC Hires One More Shelf Drilling Rig For Work Off India
- McDermott Nets EPFC Deal with Woodfibre LNG
- Shale Patch Sees Limited Impact from Biden Oil Release
- First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More
- Crude Prices Drop With Emergency Supply In Focus
- Woodside And BHP To Finalize $29B Tie Up
- Petrobras Hits The Mark With Exploration Well Off Brazil
- Biden Orders Release of USA Oil Reserves
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Nabors Becomes Chesapeake Preferred Drilling Contractor