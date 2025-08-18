Halliburton to Provide Well Stimulation Services for ConocoPhillips

Halliburton said it was awarded a contract to deliver comprehensive well stimulation services to ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS to improve well performance and reservoir productivity.

The contract spans five years and includes three optional extension periods, Halliburton said in a news release.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Tidewater’s vessel, North Pomor, will be transformed into an advanced stimulation vessel designed to efficiently deliver offshore well stimulation services in the North Sea. The improvements will include Octiv digital fracturing services “to maximize stimulation equipment performance and operational efficiency,” Halliburton said.

“We are pleased to strengthen our longstanding relationship with ConocoPhillips through this important award,” Mark Dawson, senior vice president of Halliburton’s completion and production division, said. “This contract win complements our extensive experience in well stimulation and highlights how we execute globally. The combination of our latest technology and our focus on automation and safety is how we maximize value for our customers”.

In Halliburton’s most recent earnings release, the company reported revenue from its Completion and Production division of $3.2 billion for the second quarter, an increase of $51 million, or 2 percent year over year. Operating income for the division was $513 million, a decrease of $18 million, or 3 percent, when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue increased due to improved pressure pumping services and higher completion tool sales in the Western Hemisphere, improved well intervention services internationally, and increased pipeline and process services in the Eastern Hemisphere, the company said.

Halliburton noted that the increases were offset by lower activity across multiple product service lines in the Middle East and lower artificial lift activity in US Land. The decline in operating income was primarily driven by lower pricing for stimulation services in US Land.

For Halliburton’s Drilling and Evaluation division, second-quarter revenue was $2.3 billion, an increase of $42 million, or 2 percent year over year. The division’s operating income was $312 million, a decrease of $40 million, or 11 percent, when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Halliburton said revenue increased due to increased drilling-related services globally, which was offset by decreased software sales globally, lower wireline activity and decreased testing services in the Middle East/Asia, and lower activity across multiple product service lines in Namibia. Operating income decreased due to seasonal roll-off of software sales and increased startup and mobilization costs incurred across multiple product service lines, according to the company.

Earlier in the month, Halliburton was awarded a contract to provide completions and downhole monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) system in northeast England’s East Coast Cluster (ECC).

Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the majority of the equipment required for the project from its U.K. completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath, the company said in an earlier statement.

The NEP infrastructure includes a carbon dioxide (CO2) gathering network and onshore compression facilities, as well as a 91-mile (145-kilometer) offshore pipeline, and subsea injection and monitoring systems for the Endurance saline aquifer, located around 3281 feet (1000 meters) below the seabed. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million metric tons of CO2, according to the release. Operations are expected to start in 2028.

