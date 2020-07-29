Halliburton to Provide Cloud Software to Petronas
Halliburton Co. reported Tuesday that it received a scope expansion from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) to support the Malaysian firm’s upstream digitalization initiatives.
“We look forward to collaborating with PETRONAS and delivering this digital solution for their exploration activity,” remarked Nagaraj Srinivasan, Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions senior vice president, in a written statement.
Halliburton Landmark will deploy its “DecisionSpace 365” exploration and production cloud software for PETRONAS, Halliburton noted. The service company contends the integrated cloud platform, which will link all international and domestic operations across PETRONAS’ global portfolio, will cut the client’s exploration time by increasing collaboration and efficiency.
The software links the operator’s workforce in a cloud environment and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to facilitate knowledge-sharing across the portfolio, Halliburton continued. It contends the real-time collaboration helps operators lower exploration time and cost by accelerating decision-making.
“DecisionSpace 365 enables seamless integration into existing applications and will allow PETRONAS to quickly put optimized workflows in the hands of its end users,” concluded Srinivasan.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Trump Heads to Texas
- $4.5B Asset Sale Would Lighten Oxy Debt Load
- Majors Make New Gas Discovery
- This LNG Scenario Would Boost Canada Jobs
- GE to Divest Baker Hughes Stake Over Three Years
- Production Starts from Egypt Oil Discovery
- Exxon Extends Aker Solutions Contract
- Halliburton to Provide Cloud Software to Petronas
- Former Pemex Chief Pledges to Fight Charges
- Spirit Extends Life of North Sea Field
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Oil Market Awaits North America Rebound
- Rosehill Files Chapter 11
- Baker Hughes Posts Smaller US Rig Count Drop
- Gulf Coast LNG Projects in Spotlight
- Banks Backing Away from US Shale
- US Orders Closure of Houston Chinese Consulate
- Chevron Buys Noble
- New Committee Aims to Retain Permian Work Force
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Chevron's Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light