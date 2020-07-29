Halliburton to Provide Cloud Software to Petronas

Halliburton Co. received a scope expansion from PETRONAS to support the Malaysian firm's upstream digitalization initiatives.

Halliburton Co. reported Tuesday that it received a scope expansion from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) to support the Malaysian firm’s upstream digitalization initiatives.

“We look forward to collaborating with PETRONAS and delivering this digital solution for their exploration activity,” remarked Nagaraj Srinivasan, Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions senior vice president, in a written statement.

Halliburton Landmark will deploy its “DecisionSpace 365” exploration and production cloud software for PETRONAS, Halliburton noted. The service company contends the integrated cloud platform, which will link all international and domestic operations across PETRONAS’ global portfolio, will cut the client’s exploration time by increasing collaboration and efficiency.

The software links the operator’s workforce in a cloud environment and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to facilitate knowledge-sharing across the portfolio, Halliburton continued. It contends the real-time collaboration helps operators lower exploration time and cost by accelerating decision-making.

“DecisionSpace 365 enables seamless integration into existing applications and will allow PETRONAS to quickly put optimized workflows in the hands of its end users,” concluded Srinivasan.

