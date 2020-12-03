Halliburton to Deploy New Supply Chain Model

Accenture will help Halliburton to accelerate its digital supply chain transformation.

Accenture (NYSE: CAN) will help Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) to accelerate its digital supply chain transformation and support digitalization within its manufacturing function, Halliburton reported Wednesday.

“This transformation allows Halliburton to improve service levels and business outcomes by optimizing our investments across supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure,” Lawrence Pope, Halliburton’s executive vice president of administration and chief human resources officer, remarked in a written statement.

Halliburton pointed out it will implement a “new global hub-and-spoke supply chain and manufacturing service model” starting next year that will apply new technology. The oilfield services firm explained the new delivery platform will use advanced analytics and enhance business intelligence tools, enabling the company’s support teams to “improve service levels and unlock operational benefits.”

The service company noted that Accenture will help it to:

use artificial intelligence and analytics to create real-time supply chain visibility and actionable insights, boosting transparency and speeding up decision-making

automate procurement processes that enable touchless invoicing and improve data accuracy via faster deployment of new, scalable technology

achieve better process efficiencies and productivity so that the company can focus more on strategic activities and scale at lower incremental cost.

According to Halliburton, Accenture will deploy its “SynOps” platform to accelerate the supply chain and manufacturing digital changes. The service company contends the digital upgrade will yield benefits in areas such as supplier performance, demand planning, logistics and inventory management.

“Halliburton’s strong digital foundation is critical to making its supply chain and manufacturing functions more responsive, resilient and able to adapt to changing market needs,” concluded Manish Sharma, Accenture Operations’ group chief executive. “We are proud to help Halliburton accelerate this transformational change to better position it for the future.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.