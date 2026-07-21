Halliburton Sinks on Fracking Business Outlook, Margin Miss

Halliburton Co. dropped sharply after third-quarter guidance for sales in its Completion and Production business fell short of analysts' expectations.

Halliburton Co., the world’s largest provider of fracking services, dropped sharply after third-quarter guidance for sales in its Completion and Production business fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Halliburton sees sales for the unit, which houses its world-leading fracking business, flat to down by 2% in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Eric Carre said in a call with analysts and investors Tuesday. Investors were expecting sales in that segment to grow by 1.7%.

Shares fell as much as 7.8%, the most since April 2025.

“We’ve seen rig adds, we’re seeing white space filled, and it’s a very constructive environment,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said of the unit during the call. “We are seeing price increases, and it’s a steady march. It doesn’t all happen at once.”

The commentary came after Halliburton reported second-quarter adjusted operating income that missed average analyst estimates, raising concerns that its dominant North American business wasn’t enough to fully offset weakness in the Middle East. Investors had expected the company to weather the downturn better than more regionally exposed rivals such as SLB and Weatherford International Plc, Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber wrote in a note Tuesday.

“The other challenge is that expectations for SLB and WFRD in 2H have already come down due to their exposure to the Middle East, while investors believed HAL had offsets to limit the revenue and margin impact,” Gruber said. “This appeared accurate for revenues but potentially less so for margins.”

Halliburton expects incremental improvements in its North American business throughout the year, Miller said in an earnings statement Tuesday. Oil prices driven higher by the Iran War have incentivized shale producers in the region to expand drilling and fracking to provide alternatives to Persian Gulf crude supplies.

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The “unifying message” across the fracking industry is that pricing for services is improving in North America amid a shrinking supply of equipment, Arun Jayaram, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note to clients.

Halliburton also has expanded its frack work overseas, including a multibillion-dollar contract with Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF SA and a multi-year contract with Saudi Aramco for unconventional natural gas development.

“In international markets, I am excited about Halliburton’s contract awards and pipeline of future opportunities,” Miller said in the statement. “I see demand growth for our services and technology in every region we serve.”

Halliburton is the first major oil contractor to announce quarterly results, with rivals SLB and Baker Hughes Co. set to follow on Friday and Sunday, respectively.