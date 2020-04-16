Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again

Halliburton Energy Services Inc. performed another round of layoffs this week, according to a notice sent to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development on April 15. Approximately 33 employees were affected.

The layoffs were scheduled to occur on the notice date at its operations located at 300 North Main Pocasset, OK 73079. The job losses are permanent, and it is expected that the facility will remain open. Affected employees did not have any bumping rights, and no further information was provided about the job losses in the notice.

Just a week earlier, the oilfield services giant reported a mass layoff at its field operations location at 215 East Bois D'Arc, Duncan, OK 73536. According to the April 6 notification 350 employees were impacted.

At the end of March the company also implemented a mandatory furlough for 3,500 employees in Houston at its North Belt campus.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.