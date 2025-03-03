Halliburton, Sekal Make Drilling Automation Breakthrough

Halliburton and Sekal AS said they delivered the world's first automated on-bottom drilling system.

Oilfield services major Halliburton Co. and Sekal AS said they have delivered the world’s first automated on-bottom drilling system, which integrated Halliburton’s LOGIX automation and remote operations, Sekal’s Drilltronics, and the rig automation control system.

The team deployed the system for an Equinor ASA well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with an integrated closed-loop control solution, a joint statement said. This solution orchestrates autonomous directional drilling with automated wellbore hydraulics and dynamic surface drilling rig equipment control, according to the companies.

The team can now enhance drilling parameters in real time and accurately position wells with a single button press via integrated automated rig controls. The system refines well placement and drilling while staying within safety limits through real-time advanced models of subsurface conditions, wellbore fluids, and pressure systems. It accomplishes this by integrating the models with intelligent directional drilling tools and the rig's automation control system, the two companies said.

“This project demonstrated autonomous on-bottom drilling where we orchestrated industry-leading technology of well placement, wellbore integrity, and rig process automation. The future for drilling automation is bright, and it is here”, Josh Sears, senior vice president for drilling and evaluation at Halliburton, said.

The solution includes LOGIX orchestration, auto steer, vibration mitigation, and hole cleaning optimization with Sekal DrillTronics dynamic safeguards and automation functions.

"With the execution of integrated automation, Halliburton and Sekal proved the benefits and viability of autonomous on-bottom drilling", Jarle Vaag, chief executive officer of Sekal said.

Halliburton and Sekal have been working together on providing well construction automation solutions since November 2023.

Under the agreement, Halliburton and Sekal are collaborating on several technologies and services that incorporate Halliburton digitally integrated well construction solutions and the Sekal DrillTronics automation platform. In addition, both parties’ remote operations centers will provide expertise and support to these offerings, according to the two companies.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com