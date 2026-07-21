Halliburton Sees Improvement in NA Activity in 2026

Halliburton Co. said it sees incremental growth in North American activity throughout the year.

Halliburton Co. said it sees incremental growth in North American activity throughout the year as drilling and fracking pick up in the US.

The world’s largest provider of fracking services was “encouraged” by the recovery in the region — its largest market — for the second quarter, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in an earnings statement Tuesday.

Oil prices driven higher by the Iran War have incentivized shale producers to expand drilling and fracking to provide alternatives to Persian Gulf crude supplies. The fleet of rigs drilling US oil wells has expanded in all but two of the past 12 weeks.

Halliburton reported adjusted operating income of $683 million for the second quarter, down 6.1% from a year earlier and below average analyst expectations for $688.7 million.

Halliburton shares fell 3.7% before regular trading in New York. The stock has gained 24% so far this year.

The “unifying message” across the fracking industry is that pricing for services is improving in North America amid a shrinking supply of equipment, Arun Jayaram, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note to clients.

Halliburton also has expanded its frack work overseas, including a multibillion-dollar contract with Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF SA and a multi-year contract with Saudi Aramco for unconventional natural gas development.

“In international markets, I am excited about Halliburton’s contract awards and pipeline of future opportunities,” Miller said in the statement. “I see demand growth for our services and technology in every region we serve.”

Halliburton is the first major oil contractor to announce quarterly results, with rivals SLB and Baker Hughes Co. set to follow on Friday and Sunday.