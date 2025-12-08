Halliburton Promotes Slocum to COO Role

Slocum will be responsible for Halliburton's global operations, as well as business development, health, safety and environment, and global technology, Halliburton noted.

Halliburton revealed, in a statement posted on its website recently, that Shannon Slocum has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and been appointed to the board of directors, effective January 1, 2026.

Slocum will report to Jeff Miller, Halliburton Chairman, President, and CEO, the statement highlighted. It noted that Slocum will be responsible for Halliburton’s global operations, as well as business development, health, safety and environment, and global technology.

In the statement, Halliburton said Slocum “has demonstrated excellence in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at Halliburton, including most recently as President, Eastern Hemisphere”. The company highlighted in the statement that Slocum previously served in leadership positions around the world, including Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Marketing, Senior Vice President for the Eurasia, Europe, And Sub-Saharan Africa Region, and Vice President of Cementing.

Slocum joined Halliburton in 2005 as Senior Manager of Innovation and Marketing and has served in multiple technology, operations, product service, and business development roles, the statement noted.

A bio page on Slocum on Halliburton’s website points out that he holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Lamar University. It adds that, in 2012, he was named Eastern Hemisphere Country Manager of the Year “for his outstanding work in Azerbaijan”.

In the statement posted on Halliburton’s site, Miller said, “our business strategy demands execution, and now is the right time to transfer operations to Shannon while I focus on the company’s long-term strategic advancement and execution”.

“Shannon brings global operations experience and proven leadership that strengthen our ability to maximize asset value for our customers,” he added.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

The statement also revealed that, effective January 1, 2026, Rami Yassine will succeed Slocum as President, Eastern Hemisphere, after serving as Senior Vice President, Middle East North Africa region.

Previously, Yassine served as Senior Vice President of the Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation division, Vice President of the Sperry Drilling product service line, Vice President of Production Solutions and Global Operations Manager for Production Enhancement, the statement highlighted, adding that Yassine joined Halliburton in 2002 as an associate technical professional.

“He has since held roles in operations and technology management in North America, the Middle East, and North Africa regions,” the statement noted, pointing out that Yassine holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Texas Tech University and an MBA with a minor in management information systems from Texas Tech's Rawls College of Business.

In a statement posted on its site back in March 2023, Halliburton announced that Slocum, then Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Marketing, had been promoted to the role of President, Eastern Hemisphere, effective immediately.

That statement revealed that Joe Rainey, then President, Eastern Hemisphere, was retiring and would serve as senior advisor Miller during the transition.

“Shannon brings a track record of success to his new position, most recently leading our global business development efforts,” Miller said in that statement.

“He knows our business, has worked with our key customers throughout the Eastern Hemisphere, and is an excellent leader,” Miller added.

“During Joe’s 45 years at Halliburton, he has set the standard for extraordinary leadership, customer commitment, and strategic execution. I am confident Shannon will continue this strong legacy of success in the region,” he continued.

In a statement posted on Halliburton’s site earlier this month, the company announced the appointment of Timothy A. Leach to its board of directors. That statement revealed that the appointment was effective December 2 and that Leach will stand for election by shareholders at Halliburton’s 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Tim to Halliburton,” Miller said in that statement.

“Tim is a widely respected leader in the oil and gas business. He brings decades of leadership in the oil and gas industry and deep expertise in upstream operations, strategic planning, and corporate governance,” he added.

“His experience running everything from start up to large oil and gas businesses and guiding their growth will be invaluable as Halliburton delivers on its value proposition to collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize asset value for our customers and deliver long-term value for our shareholders,” he continued.

Leach retired in August 2025 from ConocoPhillips after a 40 year career in the oil and gas industry, Halliburton highlighted in the statement, noting that he currently serves on the ConocoPhillips board, has served as Executive Vice President, Lower 48, and served as Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer.

“Prior to joining ConocoPhillips, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concho Resources Inc., since its formation in 2006 and led until its acquisition by ConocoPhillips in 2021,” Halliburton highlighted in the statement.

“Earlier in his career, Mr. Leach held executive roles at Concho Oil & Gas Corp. and Parker & Parsley,” it added.

That statement pointed out that Leach holds a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

“In addition to his ConocoPhillips board service, Mr. Leach is active in numerous industry and community organizations, including the Permian Strategic Partnership, Scharbauer Foundation Board, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors, and the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute Advisory Board,” the statement highlighted.

Halliburton describes itself on its site as one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. It was founded in 1919, the site highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com