Halliburton Opens First Chemical Reaction Plant In Saudi Arabia
Oilfield services giant Halliburton has opened Saudi Arabia’s first chemical reaction plant, expanding its footprint in the Eastern Hemisphere.
The facility will manufacture a broad range of chemicals for the entire oil and gas value chain as well as many other industries. It will also enable Halliburton to better serve the chemical needs of Middle East customers.
“We are excited to complete this significant investment and to deliver our chemical applications expertise to our Eastern Hemisphere customers,” said Jeff Miller, chairman, president, and CEO.
“This world-class plant is part of our more than $1 billion commitment to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years. It further increases our in-country presence and supports the In Kingdom Total Value Add program by providing new opportunities to local suppliers, vendors, other manufacturing partners, and the local workforce,” Miller added.
In addition to manufacturing, the facility allows Halliburton to expand its specialty chemicals research and applications for oilfield stimulation and production. Also, Halliburton now can better serve the region’s industrial water and process treatment markets, including refineries, petrochemical plants, and other heavy industrial operations.
“The new downstream industries envisioned for PlasChem Park are vital for the future of the Kingdom’s chemicals and petrochemicals industry. The inauguration of the Halliburton Chemical Reaction Plant, along with the upcoming projects, will help realize the Kingdom’s Downstream Initiative, combining global expertise with the special chemicals that Sadara produces, for the benefit of local, regional, and global markets,” said Sadara Chemical CEO Faisal Al-Faqeer.
The facility opens contract manufacturing and tolling opportunities to support Saudi agriculture, mining, personal care, and other industries. Located at the PlasChem Park in Jubail, the plant advances Halliburton’s growing presence and commitment to providing enhanced research and development and technical solutions to the local market.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
