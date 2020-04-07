Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma

About 350 employees will be affected by the layoff.

Halliburton Energy Services Inc. launched a mass layoff off at its field operations location at 215 East Bois D'Arc, Duncan, OK 73536, according to a notice sent to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development on April 6.

The layoff was to occur on the date of the notice, and it is a permanent employment loss. According to the notice, 350 employees will be affected. At this time, it is expected that the facility will remain open. Affected employees will not have any bumping rights.

No further information was provided about the job losses in the notice.

