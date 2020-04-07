SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, April 07, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma
About 350 employees will be affected by the layoff.

Halliburton Energy Services Inc. launched a mass layoff off at its field operations location at 215 East Bois D'Arc, Duncan, OK 73536, according to a notice sent to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development on April 6.

The layoff was to occur on the date of the notice, and it is a permanent employment loss.  According to the notice, 350 employees will be affected. At this time, it is expected that the facility will remain open. Affected employees will not have any bumping rights. 

No further information was provided about the job losses in the notice.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles