Halliburton Launches Wireless Depth Correlation System
Halliburton Co. has launched its DynaTrac™ Real-Time Wireless Depth Correlation System, a new technology that enables operators to position packers, perforating guns and the bottom-hole assembly without running wireline or moving the work string.
The system takes static measurements to verify the position of the BHA before and after setting the retrievable packer. Operators are able to measure depth while tracking changes in position to improve efficiency.
“We developed DynaTrac to provide operators with a safer and more accurate position of their BHA depth in real-time,” said Daniel Casale, vice president of Testing and Subsea. “The technology reduces downhole uncertainty and improves reservoir insight while saving valuable rig-time.”
Through on-demand measurement of tool position, the technology reduces health, safety and environmental risks associated with performing wireline operations, the company said in a statement. Operators can also configure the system to perform automatic position measurements to track BHA movement over time.
Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry with approximately 50,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
