Halliburton in Microsoft Deal
Halliburton, Microsoft and Accenture have entered into a five-year agreement to advance Halliburton’s digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure, the companies announced Friday in a joint statement.
The businesses noted that under the agreement, Halliburton will complete its move to cloud-based digital platforms and strengthen its customer offerings. The deal is expected to enhance real-time platforms for expanded remote operations and improve analytics capability with the Halliburton Data Lake utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Accenture will work closely with Microsoft, in conjunction with their Avanade joint venture, to help transition Halliburton's digital capabilities and business-critical applications to Azure. The staged migration is expected to be completed by 2022.
“The strategic agreement with Microsoft and Accenture is an important step in our adoption of new technology and applications to enhance our digital capabilities, drive additional business agility and reduce capital expenditures,” Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO, Jeff Miller, said in a company statement.
“We are excited about the benefits our customers and employees will realize through this agreement, and the opportunity to further leverage our open architecture approach to software delivery,” he added.
Judson Althoff, the executive vice president of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, said, “moving to the cloud allows companies to create market-shaping customer offerings and drive tangible business outcomes”.
“Through this alliance with Halliburton and Accenture, we will apply the power of the cloud to unlock digital capabilities that deliver benefits for Halliburton and its customers,” he added.
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said, “building a digital core and scaling quickly across a business is only possible with a strong foundation in the cloud”.
“Halliburton recognizes that this essential foundation will provide the innovation, efficiency and talent advantages to do things differently and fast. We are proud to be part of this transformational change, which builds on our long history working with Halliburton and Microsoft,” Sweet added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
