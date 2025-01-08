Halliburton, Coterra Launch Autonomous Hydraulic Frac Service

'The service ensures that automation delivers consistent fracture execution of every stage while giving our customers the control they demand over their assets'.

Halliburton Energy Services and Coterra Energy Inc. have introduced an autonomous hydraulic fracturing technology in North America.

The Octiv Auto Frac service, which is part of the ZEUS platform, automates the execution of stage deliveries. Coterra is the first operator to fully automate and control both their hydraulic fracturing design and execution, according to Halliburton.

The Octiv Auto Frac service adds new capabilities to Halliburton's Zeus intelligent fracturing platform and its leading electric pumping units and Sensori fracture monitoring service, the company said in a media release. Before this service, fracture decisions were managed manually while pumping, it said. Coterra can now configure the Octiv Auto Frac service to execute designs to their specifications and automate the entire fracture process.

Halliburton said that the initial rollout of this service led to a 17 percent increase in stage efficiency. Based on the result, Coterra deployed the Octiv Auto Frac service to its remaining completion programs that Halliburton executes in the Permian Basin.

"Octiv Auto Frac changes the game of completion performance”, Shawn Stasiuk, Halliburton’s vice president of Production Enhancement, said. “The service ensures that automation delivers consistent fracture execution of every stage while giving our customers the control they demand over their assets. The Octiv Auto Frac service is the first system to deliver on this promise”.

Coterra's use of the Octiv Auto Frac service enhances operational performance through advanced technologies, Halliburton said.

“Coterra remains focused on maximizing efficiencies and exploring new opportunities to improve our operations. The deployment of intelligent automation for hydraulic fracturing helps us execute stages consistently and provides us with more autonomy and control over the completion process”, Tom Jorden, CEO of Coterra, said.

