Halliburton Claims Permian Automation Breakthrough
Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) reported Tuesday that it has given a major operator real-time automated control of fracture placement while pumping on a multi-well pad in the Permian Basin.
The deployment used the “SmartFleet” intelligent fracturing system, Halliburton noted in a written statement. Calling it an “industry first,” Halliburton pointed out the system applies automation enabled by subsurface measurements and real-time visualization. The firm added the technology intelligently adapts and responds to reservoir behavior, leading to real-time improvement in completion execution and fracture outcomes.
“No other system lets you see, measure, and control how you land your fracs,” remarked Michael Segura, Halliburton’s vice president of production enhancement. “If you want every stage to count, SmartFleet intelligent automation gives you the confidence to drive fracture performance in real time, so you can continually optimize cost and performance.”
According to Halliburton, the fracturing system gave the operator real-time visibility downhole to instantly validate fracture performance and manage fracture placement. Also, the company stated the automated system yielded less total fluid required per stage, extended stage lengths, and more consistently placed all the designed proppant for the stage.
Halliburton did not identify the operator.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
