Halliburton Claims Electric Frac First
Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) reported Thursday that it has deployed the industry’s first successful electric grid-powered hydraulic fracturing operation.
“Electric fracturing aligns with our goal to provide the industry with lower-carbon-intensive solutions and our commitment to a sustainable industry future,” commented Michael Segura, vice president of Halliburton’s Production Enhancement unit, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Since November, Halliburton has performed the frac job on several Permian Basin well pads for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC). The service company pointed out that it has completed nearly 340 stages across multiple wells, adding the utility-powered frac pumps have demonstrated “consistent superior performance.”
Compared to turbines and Tier 4 dual-fuel engines, grid-powered electric fracturing provides a means of achieving the lowest possible emissions profile, Halliburton stated. The firm also noted the grid-powered approach boosts operational reliability and demands less capital outlay than turbines. Furthermore, the company stated that it engineers its electric-powered equipment to use the maximum power potential from the grid so that the customer can achieve pumping performance 30 to 40 percent higher than with conventional equipment.
“With Halliburton’s leading electric fracturing capabilities, coupled with an innovative operator like Cimarex, grid power can offer one of the most effective and capital-efficient solutions for electric fracturing,” said Segura.
Michael DeShazer, vice president of Cimarex’s Permian Business Unit, observed that deploying the electric frac system supports his company’s pursuit of key operational and environmental goals.
“Cimarex has focused its infrastructure investment on creating operational efficiencies and reducing emissions including ownership of the electrical grid on our Culberson and Reeves County (Texas) acreage,” remarked DeShazer. “These investments are enhanced by Halliburton’s grid-powered fracturing operation. We look forward to the continued development of this technology with Halliburton across Cimarex’s assets.”
