Halliburton Bags Spate of Middle East Contracts in July

Halliburton announced a spate of contract awards in the Middle East this month.

Image by Thank you for your assistant via iStock

Image by Thank you for your assistant via iStock

Halliburton announced a spate of contract awards in the Middle East this month.

On July 22, the company said Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) had awarded Halliburton a “multiyear agreement” to support the development of the Ahmadi Innovation Valley (AIV). Halliburton described the project as “a flagship initiative that advances Kuwait’s energy sector transformation”.

“The research and development (R&D) center will support KOC to deliver solutions in brownfield, greenfield, and unconventional fields, address higher operational complexity, and build technology designed for Kuwait’s upstream challenges,” Halliburton said in the statement.

“The center embeds applied research as a permanent capability from concept through prototyping, piloting, and commercialization,” it added.

Halliburton noted in the statement that this award “builds on the established presence of Halliburton in Kuwait”. The company added that it will “deploy key technologies to execute a tailored program of projects and engineered solutions”, noting that “digital capabilities are central to the program, through the application of data, scientific analysis, and artificial intelligence for the full field lifecycle”.

“This approach will help KOC make faster decisions with confidence, improve asset performance, and align teams,” Halliburton said.

“The projects support KOC asset needs and build in-country capability for long-term growth,” it added.

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In this statement, Halliburton President and CEO Jeff Miller said, “this award reflects the depth of the long-term collaboration with KOC and the shared focus on advancing technology development in Kuwait’s energy sector”.

“We collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize asset value for our customers. The upstream R&D center demonstrates this approach in action,” he added.

“We combine global expertise, digital capabilities, and in-country presence to address Kuwait’s unique upstream challenges,” he continued.

In a separate statement posted on its site on July 20, Halliburton announced that it had been awarded a contract by Basra Oil Company (BOC) to provide Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) for the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad oil and gas fields in southern Iraq.

Halliburton noted in that statement that the contract scope includes field development planning, production optimization, digital solutions, and EPCM services for the two fields.

“Halliburton will deploy the Landmark portfolio to build a digital foundation that connects subsurface insights, well delivery, production operations, and business planning,” the company said in the statement.

“Halliburton digitally integrates planning and execution to improve visibility, increase efficiency, and support faster, higher-quality decisions,” it added.

“The award supports the Government of Iraq and Ministry of Oil’s strategy to strengthen BOC with technical capabilities, project execution expertise, and an integrated delivery model to advance development of Iraq’s national energy assets,” it continued.

In this statement, Zaid Khadra, Vice President, Middle East North Africa, at Halliburton, said, “we are honored by the trust Basra Oil Company has placed in Halliburton to support the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad fields”.

“We will work alongside BOC as a technical and project management provider to integrate workflows, digital solutions, and execution expertise to maximize asset value,” Khadra added.

“We look forward to collaboration with BOC to advance Iraq’s production, infrastructure, and associated gas development objectives,” Khadra continued.

Halliburton highlighted in this statement that the Bin Umar and Sindbad development program is designed to increase oil production and expand the capture and use of associated gas for domestic supply. BOC estimates oil production could reach approximately 150,000 barrels per day and 300 million standard cubic feet of associated gas from Bin Umar field during the first five-year development phase, Halliburton pointed out, adding that the project supports Iraq’s efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on gas imports.

BOC will retain ownership, operatorship, and decision-making authority over the assets, Halliburton said in the statement. Halliburton said it will execute the project in coordination with BOC and revealed that it plans to work with local resources to support Ministry of Oil initiatives on workforce development and national value creation.

Earlier in the month, Halliburton announced deals with Aramco.

On July 16, the company said it was awarded lump sum turnkey (LSTK) contracts by Aramco in multiple onshore fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The awards expand Halliburton’s role in the program and demonstrate the company’s ability to grow through integrated well delivery at scale,” Halliburton said in this statement.

Halliburton revealed in the statement that these “multi-year” contracts “encompass approximately 285 planned wells”. Halliburton said it will deliver a fully integrated execution model that includes oil re-entry operations, drilling, completions, and workovers.

“The integrated approach supports maximum asset value through operational consistency and timely well delivery and helps advance Aramco’s objectives to maintain efficiency in its onshore portfolio,” Halliburton said.

The contracts include a three-year base term, with options to extend for up to two additional years, according to Halliburton, which said it will execute the program with a focus on safety, quality, and disciplined execution, “in alignment with Aramco’s operational standards”.

Rami Yassine, President, Eastern Hemisphere, at Halliburton, noted in this statement that “these awards mark a significant milestone for Halliburton in the Kingdom and strengthen the company’s position for future growth under the program”.

“The scope reflects the strength of our drilling technology and our proven ability to efficiently execute complex, highly integrated operations,” Yassine added.

“The program supports close collaboration with Aramco and applies Halliburton’s integrated services and technologies to deliver strong performance and lower drilling and completion costs across onshore development,” Yassine continued.

In another statement posted on its website on July 15, Halliburton announced that Aramco had awarded the company a “multi-year” contract to deliver integrated stimulation and completion services for unconventional gas development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This award is part of a broader multi-billion contract, supporting one of the largest unconventional gas development programs globally,” Halliburton highlighted in this statement.

“This award builds on Halliburton’s established portfolio supporting Aramco’s unconventional program,” it added.

“Across many of the Kingdom’s unconventional plays, Halliburton delivers a comprehensive suite of drilling and completion solutions. Its integrated service model is designed to support high-intensity development programs and improve operational efficiency, workflow predictability, and execution reliability,” it continued.

“This collaboration supports broader regional efforts toward integrated unconventional development programs,” it went on to state.

Halliburton highlighted in this statement that, under the program, it will deploy intelligent automation solutions for fracturing “to optimize performance in real time and support disciplined implementation across multi-well campaigns”.

“These technologies support digital integration across operations while advancing efficiency and operational reliability,” Halliburton said.

The company revealed that development activities in the Jafurah Basin were already underway.

“To support this effort, Halliburton plans to increase its investment in local manufacturing, improve its supply chain, and expand workforce development programs within the Kingdom, aiming to scale operations and sustain high performance as unconventional activity accelerates,” the company said.

In this statement, Yassine said “this award highlights our long-standing collaboration with Aramco and builds on more than 80 years in the Kingdom, while advancing unconventional gas development in the Kingdom”.

“Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Halliburton will deploy the Kingdom’s first fully integrated intelligent fracturing platform through OCTIV Auto Frac and Sensori fracturing monitoring services to contribute to asset value for one of the world’s largest unconventional fields,” Yassine added.

Halliburton describes itself on its website as one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. The company has more than 40,000 employees, its site shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com