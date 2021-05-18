Halliburton Awards 3 $Multimillion Uni Grants

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has announced that it has awarded three multimillion dollar educational software grants to Algerian public universities to train and prepare the next generation of Algerian oil and gas engineers and geoscientists.

The grants went to the University of Science and Technology Houari Boumediene (USTHB), the University of Boumerdes (UMBB), and the University of Ouargla (UKMO). As part of the award, students will be able to access Landmark’s DecisionSpace enterprise software platform, which includes seismic processing, geophysics and geosciences, drilling and production, and data management services. Halliburton noted that the students will gain hands on experience by applying their scientific coursework to real world applications.

Halliburton highlighted that it made the contributions through the Halliburton Landmark University Grants Program, which contributes renewable software licenses to qualified academic institutions. Through the program, Landmark, which is a Halliburton business line, contributes software to more than 200 universities worldwide to support teaching and research.

“We are proud to support these universities and to provide students with the opportunity to develop their skills using the industry’s latest technology,” Ahmed Helmy, the vice president of the Algeria area for Halliburton, said in a company statement.

“The grants demonstrate our commitment to growing local talent and in-country employment,” the Halliburton representative went on to say.

Back in January this year, Halliburton announced the establishment of a new $1 million Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). The company noted at the time that scholarships will be awarded to eligible junior and/or senior students majoring in accounting, management information systems, finance, and engineering.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, according to the company’s website, which highlights that the business has approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com