Halliburton Awarded Contract for NEP CCS Project

Halliburton said it was awarded a contract to provide completions and downhole monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) system in northeast England’s East Coast Cluster (ECC).

Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the majority of the equipment required for the project from its U.K. completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath, the company said in a news release.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The NEP infrastructure includes a carbon dioxide (CO2) gathering network and onshore compression facilities, as well as a 91-mile (145-kilometer) offshore pipeline, and subsea injection and monitoring systems for the Endurance saline aquifer, located around 3281 feet (1000 meters) below the seabed. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million metric tons of CO2, according to the release. Operations are expected to start in 2028.

“Halliburton is pleased to develop and deliver innovative well completions and monitoring solutions for this groundbreaking carbon storage project,” Jean-Marc Lopez, senior vice president of Halliburton, said. “This project allows expansion of our completions activity and showcases Halliburton’s leadership in CCS projects. We look forward to the opportunity to deliver our services to support the NEP project”.

Halliburton’s U.K. center supports North Sea operations and provides on-site product development and testing resources alongside advanced manufacturing capabilities, the company said.

NEP is a joint venture that includes BP PLC, Equinor ASA, and TotalEnergies SE. It was formed in 2020 as the ECC CO2 transportation and storage provider, which will transport and store CO2 emissions from the Teesside and Humber regional industrial clusters.

Infrastructure Contracts Awarded

NEP has awarded a series of offshore contracts to support the next phase of its CCS infrastructure, the joint venture said in an earlier statement. Following financial close in December 2024, NEP is now advancing through the execution phase, which will support three initial carbon capture projects on Teesside: NZT Power, H2Teesside, and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture.

Sonardyne will provide baseline environmental monitoring services at key locations above and around the project storage site, which is a deep saline aquifer located off the Teesside coast, where the captured CO2 will be stored. Monitoring will begin in summer 2026 and run for two years, establishing a critical environmental baseline ahead of CO2 injection, NEP said.

Aquaterra Energy was awarded two contracts for offshore engineering services. The first covers the safe re-abandonment of two legacy wells using a vertical well re-entry tieback technique that enhances operational efficiency and ensures the integrity of long-term storage, while the second contract provides seabed-to-surface access systems for six new subsea CO2 injection wells, according to the statement.

Noble Corporation was awarded a drilling contract by BP, acting as operator on behalf of NEP, for the use of the Noble Innovator rig. The scope includes drilling six confirmed CO2 injection wells, with an option for two additional wells. Drilling operations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, the statement said.

Further, Expro was awarded a contract for the delivery of integrated well testing services for two wells in the Endurance reservoir for future CCS suitability, using capabilities and technologies from its well testing, fluid sampling and analysis, and subsea business segments.

