Halliburton Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Halliburton Company has announced senior executive leadership changes.

The staff movements, which Halliburton outlined were made as part of its “robust succession management process”, see Lance Loeffler, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, take on the role of senior vice president of the company’s Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, effective immediately.

In addition, Halliburton Executive Vice President, Global Business Lines, and Chief Health, Safety & Environment Officer Eric Carre will assume the role of CFO, the company revealed. Carre first joined Halliburton in 1991 as a project engineer and manager of technology.

“Lance has done a fantastic job serving as Halliburton CFO and has played an instrumental role in our company’s success and financial growth,” Jeff Miller, the chairman, president, and CEO of Halliburton said in a company statement.

“It’s now time to expand his leadership development and provide him with an opportunity to strengthen his operational experience by leading our MENA region and working directly with our customers,” Miller added in the statement.

“We believe Eric’s wealth of operational experience, clear understanding of our returns-focused strategy, and strong relationship with our board of directors and executive management team will serve Halliburton well as he leads our finance organization,” Miller continued.

Miller went on to note that the staff changes reflect the company’s “deep bench strength of talent” and said each of these leaders represent proven strategic thinking, strong execution, and a dedicated commitment to Halliburton’s value proposition.

Back in February, Halliburton announced the addition of Tobi Young and Earl Cummings to its board of directors. The appointments went into effect on February 23, with both set to stand for election by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on May 18.

In January, Halliburton Labs – described by Halliburton as a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy – revealed that it had added two advisory board members, Jennifer Holmgren and Maynard Holt.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton describes itself as one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. The company has more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, according to its website.

