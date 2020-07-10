Halliburton and TechnipFMC Launch New Service
Halliburton Company and TechnipFMC have launched the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells, the companies outlined in a joint statement on Thursday.
The Odassea service, which integrates hardware and digital systems, enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge, according to the companies.
As part of the service, Halliburton provides fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics, while TechnipFMC provides optical connectivity from topside to completions. The companies outlined that they are delivering solutions with Odassea to “multiple” subsea projects at all stages from conceptual design to execution and installation.
“We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time” Trey Clark, the vice president of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating, said in a company statement which was sent to Rigzone.
“By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers,” he added.
Christina Johansen, the vice president of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Management Control & Automation, said, “this project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution”.
“We are proving that we can leverage the competencies and know-how to drive the change our industry needs for a higher level of sustainability,” Johansen added.
Halliburton describes itself as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. Established in 1919, the company employs approximately 50,000 people, according to its website. TechnipFMC describes itself as a global leader in subsea, onshore, offshore and surface projects. The company, which traces its roots back to 1884, has more than 37,000 employees, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Irving Oil Reducing Workforce
- Golar and Galileo to Boost LNG Access in Brazil
- NOC Lifts Force Majeure on All Libya Exports
- IEA Warns Oil Demand Recovery at Risk
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- Oil Prices Up Amid Virus Treatment News
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- US Oil Exports Can Compete at $30 Break-Even
- Berkshire Expands Energy Empire with $4B Deal
- US Energy Sec Heads to Texas
- AC Project Shows US Pipelines Becoming Unbuildable
- Oil Prices Fall As US Layoffs Loom
- Pirates Attack FPSO and Kidnap 9
- Pemex Seeks IOUs from Contractors
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse