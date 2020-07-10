Halliburton and TechnipFMC Launch New Service

Halliburton Company and TechnipFMC have launched the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells, the companies outlined in a joint statement.

Halliburton Company and TechnipFMC have launched the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells, the companies outlined in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Odassea service, which integrates hardware and digital systems, enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge, according to the companies.

As part of the service, Halliburton provides fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics, while TechnipFMC provides optical connectivity from topside to completions. The companies outlined that they are delivering solutions with Odassea to “multiple” subsea projects at all stages from conceptual design to execution and installation.

“We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time” Trey Clark, the vice president of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating, said in a company statement which was sent to Rigzone.

“By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers,” he added.

Christina Johansen, the vice president of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Management Control & Automation, said, “this project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution”.

“We are proving that we can leverage the competencies and know-how to drive the change our industry needs for a higher level of sustainability,” Johansen added.

Halliburton describes itself as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. Established in 1919, the company employs approximately 50,000 people, according to its website. TechnipFMC describes itself as a global leader in subsea, onshore, offshore and surface projects. The company, which traces its roots back to 1884, has more than 37,000 employees, its website shows.

