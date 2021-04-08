Halliburton and Optime Subsea Form Global Alliance

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Optime Subsea have announced that they have formed a global strategic alliance.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Optime Subsea have announced that they have formed a global strategic alliance.

The alliance will provide umbilical-less operations and subsea controls for deepwater completions and interventions, the companies noted. It will apply Optime Subsea’s Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) to Halliburton’s completion landing string services and will see the companies collaborate and offer intervention and workover control system services leveraging Optime’s Subsea Controls and Intervention Light System technology, the companies outlined.

As part of the deal, both companies will work to advance subsea technologies and Halliburton will offer Optime Subsea’s technologies as a service across its global portfolio.

“We are excited to work with Optime and leverage their technologies within our existing subsea completions and intervention solutions,” Daniel Casale, Halliburton’s vice president of testing and subsea, said in a statement posted on Halliburton’s website.

“Our alliance advances remote capabilities and provides a capital efficient solution, allowing customers to reduce safety risk, operational footprint, setup, and run-time,” he added in the statement.

Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, the chief executive officer of Optime Subsea, said, “we believe that strong mutual alliances across the vertical supply chain drives continuous improvements needed in our industry”.

“By solidifying this relationship with Halliburton and combining their well-established, reputable service and technology capabilities with Optime’s innovative controls and intervention technology, more customers will have access to these cost-efficient subsea solutions,” he added in a statement posted on Optime Subsea’s website.

Halliburton was founded in 1919 and is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. Optime Subsea was founded in 2015 and describes itself as a globally leading technological provider of subsea controls and intervention systems. Last month, the company revealed that its ROCS had completed a successful subsea operation for Aker BP. In a company statement released at the time, Optime Subsea described the development as “not just a first system use”, but also a “first type of operation” for the industry.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com