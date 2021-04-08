Halliburton and Optime Subsea Form Global Alliance
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Optime Subsea have announced that they have formed a global strategic alliance.
The alliance will provide umbilical-less operations and subsea controls for deepwater completions and interventions, the companies noted. It will apply Optime Subsea’s Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) to Halliburton’s completion landing string services and will see the companies collaborate and offer intervention and workover control system services leveraging Optime’s Subsea Controls and Intervention Light System technology, the companies outlined.
As part of the deal, both companies will work to advance subsea technologies and Halliburton will offer Optime Subsea’s technologies as a service across its global portfolio.
“We are excited to work with Optime and leverage their technologies within our existing subsea completions and intervention solutions,” Daniel Casale, Halliburton’s vice president of testing and subsea, said in a statement posted on Halliburton’s website.
“Our alliance advances remote capabilities and provides a capital efficient solution, allowing customers to reduce safety risk, operational footprint, setup, and run-time,” he added in the statement.
Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, the chief executive officer of Optime Subsea, said, “we believe that strong mutual alliances across the vertical supply chain drives continuous improvements needed in our industry”.
“By solidifying this relationship with Halliburton and combining their well-established, reputable service and technology capabilities with Optime’s innovative controls and intervention technology, more customers will have access to these cost-efficient subsea solutions,” he added in a statement posted on Optime Subsea’s website.
Halliburton was founded in 1919 and is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. Optime Subsea was founded in 2015 and describes itself as a globally leading technological provider of subsea controls and intervention systems. Last month, the company revealed that its ROCS had completed a successful subsea operation for Aker BP. In a company statement released at the time, Optime Subsea described the development as “not just a first system use”, but also a “first type of operation” for the industry.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Eni Makes New Light Oil Find
- Oman Is Said to Study Strategic Options for OQ
- Maersk Drilling Nets Shell Deal
- Chevron Signs LNG Deal with Hokkaido Gas
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- How to Make Your Job Application Stand Out in the Energy Transition
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts Again
- Shell to Make First Oil Output Profit Since Pandemic
- Shale Giant Praises OPEC
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- 'Broken' Oil Program Under Review
- Recruitment Firms Team Up for Americas Drive
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
- Pioneer to Buy DoublePoint in $6.4B Deal
- New Chairman and MD at ONGC
- Petronas Myanmar Sub Declares Field Force Majeure
- Eni Makes New Light Oil Find
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups