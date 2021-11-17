Halliburton and Cairn Sign MOU

Halliburton and Cairn Oil & Gas have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the ongoing ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, Halliburton revealed earlier this week.

Under the MOU, Halliburton will work with Cairn on its target of increasing its recoverable reserve from offshore assets to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent - a 10-fold increase from the present cumulative of 30 million barrels of oil equivalent, Halliburton noted.

The alliance will evolve through three distinct stages of conceptual design, conceptual detailing and execution, according to Halliburton. This will include geological and seismic studies, well designing and engineering and drilling to determine recoverable reserve. The assets include Ravva, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Cambay, on the western coast, and several newly acquired OALP blocks, Halliburton pointed out, adding that it is in the process of implementing a collaborative team of experts to collectively assess, plan and ultimately execute the project.

“We are excited about this next phase of our relationship with Cairn and will continue to deliver our best-in-class service delivery in the India market,” Sid Whyte, Halliburton’s senior vice president of Middle East North Africa and Asia Pacific, said in a company statement.

“We believe our collaboration with Cairn and engineered solutions will maximize their asset value and increase overall production growth for the country,” Whyte added in the statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Prachur Sah, the CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas, said, “to increase domestic production, India needs to encourage exploration of new fields, increase investment and technology for ageing fields, and also incentivize alternate options like shale and gas”.

“At Cairn, we have focused on a technology-led production augmentation strategy which has set an industry benchmark. This latest alliance is a continuation of our commitment to increase production capacity to 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and double our contribution to domestic crude production,” Sah added.

In a separate statement this week, Cairn Oil & Gas announced that it had entered into an agreement with Halliburton Offshore Services Inc to begin shale exploration in Rajasthan. This partnership, which was also confirmed at ADIPEC 2021, will see the companies develop pilot drills to explore the potential of shale in the Barmer basin. The current shale potential here is said to stand at three billion barrels. India is yet to commercially produce shale and this association will be a significant step towards that end, Cairn Oil & Gas noted.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production, the company’s website highlights. Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services for the ever-evolving needs of the energy industry, its site states.

ADIPEC 2021 is taking place in Abu Dhabi from November 15-18. Hosted by ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference is said to be the world’s most influential meeting place where oil, gas and energy companies and professionals will convene in-person, safely and securely, to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com