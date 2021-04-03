HAL in Permian Automation Breakthrough and More
Halliburton Claims Permian Automation Breakthrough
Halliburton revealed that it has given a “major” operator real-time automated control of fracture placement while pumping on a multi-well pad in the Permian Basin. The name of the operator was not revealed, however.
Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
Bloomberg noted that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to set off one more oil-sector boom before shadows descend on fossil fuels.
Report Predicts Oilfield Job Losses to Robots
Rystad Energy revealed that at least two out of every ten oil workers globally in drilling, operational support, and maintenance could be replaced by automation over the next decade.
Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
Aker Solutions announced that it has won a “large” contract from ConocoPhillips to provide a subsea production system for the Eldfisk North development offshore Norway. The company defines a “large” contract as being worth between $139.4 million (NOK 1.2 billion) and $232.4 million (NOK 2 billion).
OPEC+ Poised to Provide Dose of Bullish Medicine
In a statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson noted that the expectation was that the OPEC+ group would not increase oil output from May onwards. The group did, however, agree to raise oil production gradually from May to July.
DUC Backlog is Rapidly Shrinking
Bloomberg noted that a backlog of pre-drilled shale wells is rapidly shrinking as oil prices rise, signaling that producers are ready to put drilling crews back to work. Drilled uncompleted wells are expected to fall to less than 5,000 by the final three months of 2021, Bloomberg highlighted.
