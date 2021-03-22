HAL Awards $Multimillion Grant to UTP

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has announced that it has awarded a multimillion dollar software grant to Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) to support the education and development of students pursuing careers in the oil and gas industry.

HAL said the three-year donation provides access to the Halliburton DecisionSpace suite of exploration and production software and facilitates the Halliburton Science and Technology for Exploration & Production Solutions program, which offers students the opportunity to conduct a research project while receiving industry-relevant training and mentorship. In addition, HAL revealed that it will deliver lectures for undergraduate and master’s degree students on a variety of topics including drilling, production, field development, and data science.

“Halliburton is proud to offer this opportunity to UTP students to enable the development of important technical skills and relationships that are critical to future success,” Rao Abdullah, HAL’s vice president of business development and NOCs in Asia Pacific, said in a company statement.

“We believe learning is most effective when students collaborate with experienced practitioners and utilize cutting-edge technologies to broaden their knowledge and cultivate new skills,” he added in the statement.

Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, the UTP vice chancellor, said, “it is a privilege for us to receive this software grant from Halliburton”.

“The software program will enable students to practically apply scientific and theoretical principles to real-world scenarios. This will greatly benefit students in the realm of practical experience and prepare them well for careers in the oil and gas industry,” he added.

“It is also perfectly in sync with UTP’s commitment to produce industry relevant and industry ready graduates,” Mutalib went on to state.

Founded in 1919, HAL describes itself as one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. The business employs around 40,000 people, its website shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com