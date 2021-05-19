HAL and TGS in Seismic Reservoir Monitoring Team Up

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA (OSLO: TGS) have announced a collaboration to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA (OSLO: TGS) have announced a collaboration to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing.

In a joint statement, the companies said the alliance will provide operators with advanced insight to determine their reservoir potential for oil and gas production or carbon storage. As part of the agreement, Halliburton’s FiberVSP and Odassea distributed acoustic sensing solutions will now incorporate TGS’s seismic imaging workflows that process the entire seismic wavefield to generate high-resolution reservoir images, the companies revealed.

Work is underway to deliver the new combined solution for multiple onshore and offshore reservoir monitoring projects, Halliburton and TGS noted.

“We are excited to transform vertical seismic profiling to a full-field, digital, and intervention-less surveillance solution,” Trey Clark, the vice president of wireline and perforating at Halliburton, said in a company statement.

“Through our collaboration with TGS, we can now enable real-time monitoring of production across an entire field, allowing our customers to make better decisions and increase ultimate recovery,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the deal, Jan Schoolmeesters, the executive vice president of TGS Operations and New Energy Solutions, said, “this solution enables enhanced reservoir understanding for our customers with a lower total cost of ownership relative to conventional 4D seismic”.

“We’ve leveraged the competencies and know-how of both organizations to drive the change our industry needs for proactive reservoir management,” Schoolmeesters added.

“For TGS, this collaboration meets our strategic initiatives to increase our focus on technology and mature basins, capture more repeatable business, and offer customers cost efficient new energy solutions like carbon storage monitoring,” the TGS representative went on to state.

Last month, Halliburton and Optime Subsea announced that they had formed a global strategic alliance to apply Optime’s innovative Remotely Operated Controls System to Halliburton’s completion landing string services. Last week, TGS signed a memorandum of understanding with carbon storage expert Horisont Energi to jointly develop new carbon capture and storage technologies.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com