Hafnia Secures Preliminary Deal to Acquire Over 14 Pct Stake in TORM

Oaktree Capital Management LP has entered a preliminary agreement to sell around 14.1 million shares it holds in TORM PLC to Hafnia Ltd for $311.43 million, or $22 per share.

The volume corresponds to about 14.45 percent of TORM's issued share capital, Hafnia, part of Singapore-based BW Group, said in a statement on its website.

Hafnia and TORM own tanker fleets that ship oil, oil products and chemicals. Hafnia says it owns about 200 vessels. TORM says it owns over 80 vessels. Oaktree meanwhile is a Los Angeles-based investor.

Hafnia trades on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange while TORM is listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in New York.

"Hafnia looks forward to making this sizeable investment in TORM with the belief that TORM is a well-managed company with a high-quality fleet", Hafnia said.

"With respect to Hafnia's long-term position as a shareholder in TORM, Hafnia believes generally that consolidation is positive for the tanker industry but has made no decisions in this regard".

TORM said separately, "TORM has not been involved in the transaction and has no further information".

Market Outlook

Earlier Hafnia reported $346.56 million in operating revenue for the second quarter, down from $563.1 million for 2Q 2024. Operating profit was $83.09 million, down from $262.14 million for 2Q 2024. Profit before income tax landed at $78 million, down from $260.77 million. Net profit was $75.34 million, or $0.15 per share - down from $259.2 million.

"Strong product demand, low global inventories, improving refining margins and high export volumes have gradually supported the second quarter product tanker market and have continued into the third quarter", Hafnia said.

"Refined product volumes on water have steadily increased, and daily loadings of refined products have grown even more in the third quarter, signaling further strength in the market as we approach the peak earning season.

"Underlying demand remains strong, with the IEA forecasting a 0.7 million barrel per day increase in global oil demand in 2025 to 103.7 million barrels per day. OPEC+ plans to boost production by 0.5 million barrels per day in September, supporting near-term crude tanker rates and benefiting the product tanker market through higher refinery throughput and exports.

"Global product inventories have fallen below historical averages, with continued drawdowns in both Europe and the US. The ongoing closure of refineries in these regions is expected to further tighten diesel and jet fuel supply, with replacement barrels likely supplied from the Middle East Gulf, adding to product tonne-miles. Refining margins are trending higher, with low refinery maintenance activity expected in the third quarter; these indicators point toward sustained strong oil demand.

"The outlook for the product tanker supply remains positive, with limited newbuild activity planned for 2025. As of August 2025, the product tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio is about 20 percent, but vessel scrapping has started, supported by an aging fleet, as many vessels built in the early 2000s are now reaching scrapping age.

"Additionally, vessels built in the latter part of the 2000s are nearing the end of their primary trading life. Furthermore, the capacity from newbuild deliveries has been absorbed by a large number of LR2s and LR1s entering the dirty trade.

"The recent EU sanction package on Russia has further tightened the tanker supply effectively, by potentially pushing more vessels into the shadow fleet. By Q3 2025, a total of approximately 800 tankers have been sanctioned.

"The ban on products refined from Russian crude oil would also contribute to market inefficiencies, expand trade routes, and increase tonne-miles.

"Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, we believe the product market is well-positioned for a strong winter season.

"However, several key factors could influence market dynamics, such as trade policy developments, changes in oil trade routes, sanctions, and ongoing geopolitical tensions".

