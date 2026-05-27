Hafnia Posts Higher Q1 Profit

'Looking ahead, the outlook remains highly uncertain and depends largely on the duration of the disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the time required for oil production and global refinery operations to recover'.

Hafnia Ltd on Wednesday reported $179.7 million or $0.36 per share in net profit for the first quarter (Q1), up from $63.2 million for the same three-month period last year as tanker revenues rose.

The Singaporean tanker fleet operator's net result also benefited from $32.5 million in gains from vessel sales.

Hafnia generated $282.5 million in time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings, up from $218.8 million for Q1 2025. Earnings from fee-based operations totaled $7.8 million for Q1 2026, compared to $7.9 million for Q1 2025.

Hafnia's TCE rates averaged $30,327 per day in the first three months of 2026. "As of 13 May 2026, 73 percent of our Q2 earning days are covered at an average of $46,600 per day, supporting our expectation that Q2 will be stronger than Q1", said chief executive Mikael Skov. "In addition, 39 percent of our earning days for Q2 to Q4 2026 have been covered at an average rate of $38,281 per day".

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $198.6 million for Q1 2026 from $125.1 million for Q1 2025.

Operating profit climbed to $182.5 million for Q1 2026 from $75.5 million for Q1 2025. Profit before taxation improved to $180.5 million from $64.6 million.

Revenue totaled $671.2 million for Q1 2026, up from $547.9 million for Q1 2025.

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Hafnia will distribute a dividend per share of $0.2877, or $143.8 million in total, for Q1 2026. While that is up from $0.1762 per share for the prior quarter, the payout ratio remained at 80 percent.

"Looking ahead, the outlook remains highly uncertain and depends largely on the duration of the disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the time required for oil production and global refinery operations to recover", Saov said. "The IEA estimates refinery throughput will plunge by 4.5 mb/d [million barrels per day] in the second quarter.

"Even if the Strait gradually reopens, structural damage to Gulf infrastructure is expected to drive a prolonged rerouting of global product trade flows, supporting ton mile demand well beyond this year.

"With nearly 200 tankers and thousands of seafarers unable to transit the Strait at the end of the quarter, the human dimension of this crisis must not be overlooked. The safety and well-being of our own crews, and those across the industry, remain our foremost concern.

"We are operating in a market environment without modern precedent, characterized by significant disruption and volatility.

"At the same time, we continue to monitor the demand-side impact of elevated oil prices, which the IEA now forecasts will lead to the first year-over-year contraction in global oil demand since the COVID 19 pandemic, with demand forecast to decline by approximately 0.4 mb/d to around 104 mb/d.

"Despite this backdrop, I remain highly confident in Hafnia’s commercial expertise and operational agility. Our ability to navigate complex market conditions, optimize trade flows, and respond to evolving market dynamics positions us strongly to capture opportunities while prudently managing risk".

Late last year Hafnia completed the purchase of nearly 14 percent of TORM PLC's share capital from Oaktree Capital Management LP for $311.43 million.

"Since making our 13.97 percent investment in TORM in December 2025, the position has contributed meaningfully to our overall financial performance. Since the investment, we have recognized approximately $9.9 million in dividend income", Skov said.

Hafnia ended Q1 2026 with $1.1 billion in current assets including $146.5 million in banked cash and cash on hand. Current liabilities totaled $708.1 million including $246 million in borrowings.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com