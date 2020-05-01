Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid

Houston-based Gyrodata has sold its directional drilling business to Intrepid Directional Drilling Specialists, Ltd., an independent directional drilling services provider to customers in North America.

The acquisition doubles Intrepid’s directional drilling capabilities in North America and expands its presence into certain Latin American countries. The sale includes all Gyrodata’s directional drilling personnel, as well as its high-performance drilling motors and MWD tools.

Financial terms and conditions of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This divestiture helps Gyrodata refocus on our core gyro surveying offerings and advancements in our SPEAR solid-state gyro technology, and it will make us more flexible and efficient than ever before as we continue to drive innovation in our differentiated surveying services,” Robert Trainer, President and CEO of Gyrodata, said in a written statement.

“Having worked with Intrepid for many years, we knew that they were the right partner for this transaction,” Trainer said. “Together, we are helping to build a truly unique directional drilling provider, both in terms of scale and capabilities. Furthermore, the high-quality personnel at Gyrodata and Intrepid will combine to make a clear leader in the space.”

Gyrodata will maintain its own fleet of telemetry systems, which will enable the company to continue to provide its gyro-while-drilling services globally.

“This transaction represents a major step forward for Intrepid in terms of scale and service quality,” Clint Leazer, President of Intrepid, said in a written statement. “We are excited to expand our high-performance motor and MWD tool fleets to better serve the needs of our customers in the Permian Basin, across North America, and in Latin America. Having drilled more than 5,000 directional wells since our establishment in 2001, we know what our customers want: improved drilling efficiency, increased wellbore quality, and unparalleled service. We strongly believe that expanding our business at this time will allow us to better meet our customers’ needs as the market continues to evolve in the coming years.”

