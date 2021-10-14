Guyana-Bound FPSO Enters Drydock In Singapore (VIDEO)
SBM Offshore’s FPSO Prosperity, set to work on ExxonMobil’s Payara development offshore Guyana, has reached drydock at a yard in Singapore.
The Prosperity will be the third FPSO to operate offshore Guyana once completed. It arrived at the Keppel yard in Singapore during the summer when the construction was expected to start along with the integration of topsides.
In a social post, SBM Offshore said that the Prosperity entered drydock at the yard in Singapore where the project team will continue the construction with the next steps being the installation of mooring structures and riser support. When SBM Offshore completes the FPSO, it will join two other FPSOs – the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity – working for ExxonMobil in waters offshore Guyana.
The Prosperity is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. It will be spread moored in a water depth of about around 6,230 feet and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.
The vessel will work on the Payara development, circa 125 miles offshore Guyana. The Payara project will target an estimated resource base of about 600 million oil-equivalent barrels. It is expected to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day after startup in 2024.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
